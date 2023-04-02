Sioux City Council considers expanding city’s recruiting radius

(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) The Sioux City City Council will look at a new way to increase its employee applicant pool. On Monday, the council will consider changing employee residency requirements.

Currently, if you want to get hired by the city of Sioux City, you must live within 10 miles of the city limit. City leaders are asking the council to change the requirement to within 50 miles of the city limits in (Iowa) and 30 miles within city limits in Nebraska and South Dakota.

Research of past applicants has shown that the current City’s residency requirement was a reason for their declination of City employment.

The residency requirement will not change for the City Manager, Assistant City Manager, and Department Heads.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a screenshot of a video that depicts the event. It has been circulating on social media...
Akron-Westfield student assaulted by another student
Driver arrested after hit-and-run, spitting on trooper
2023 Iowa State XCEL Gymnastics Meet hosted in Sioux City
2023 Iowa State XCEL Gymnastics Meet hosted in Sioux City
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
At least 26 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South

Latest News

Authorities investigate report of a body in a Yankton pond
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against...
Iowa vs. LSU, national championship preview
MUSKIES FALL AT HOME TO FORCE
Sioux City Arts Center brings a taste of Wonderland to Siouxland
Sioux City Arts Center brings a taste of Wonderland to Siouxland