Sioux City Council considers expanding city’s recruiting radius

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) The Sioux City City Council will look at a new way to increase its employee applicant pool. On Monday, the council will consider changing employee residency requirements.

Currently, if you want to get hired by the city of Sioux City, you must live within 10 miles of the city limit. City leaders are asking the council to change the requirement to within 50 miles of the city limits in (Iowa) and 30 miles within city limits in Nebraska and South Dakota.

Research of past applicants has shown that the current City’s residency requirement was a reason for their declination of City employment.

The residency requirement will not change for the City Manager, Assistant City Manager, and Department Heads.

