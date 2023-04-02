A Step In Thyme Florals closing

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City floral shop has been independently owned for for 17 years, but now A Step in Thyme Florals Inc. will be closing their doors.

When the property Kathy Bogenrief leases for her flower shop in Sioux City on Stone Park Boulevard off Hamilton Drive she made the decision it was time to retire... it was a decision she had been contemplating for a while but she remembers her humble beginnings 17 years ago.

“When I came here, it was pretty, pretty scary. Because I was like, What am I getting myself into? But it’s been it’s been a lot of fun,” Bogenrief said.

Kathy has made it a point to provide personal service for weddings, funerals, churches, school dances a a variety of events she said the shop felt like it was a part of the Siouxland community, but now it’s time to share with her family.

“I’ve always been here for Mother’s Day. So the Mother’s Day is going to be totally different this year,” Bogenrief said. I’m going to be home I’m going to be with kids, I don’t have to come here and and do my business. And so it’s going to be fun.”

The store will be closing April 7 and has multiple going out of business sales.

