Warm weekend with rain possible early this week

By Elizabeth Breen
Apr. 2, 2023
**Winter Storm Watch for Holt County from 7:00 am Tuesday until 7:00 pm Wednesday**

**Marginal Risk for Severe Storms in the far southeastern corner of Siouxland on Tuesday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The warm temperatures and sunshine have made it a beautiful day and helped to melt the light snow accumulation we received Friday overnight and into Saturday morning. It’s been a bit breezy today, but overall, a gorgeous spring day and an incredible start to the month of April.

Tonight, lows will be milder in the upper 30s with clouds increasing overnight. A few sprinkles and light rain showers become a possibility later on.

The light rain could linger into the early morning hours Monday but clear off as we go throughout the day. Clouds will linger throughout the day with a little bit of sunshine every so often. Highs won’t be as warm as Sunday, but not to bad getting into the mid 50s.

There is a possibility we could see more showers pop up Monday night. Lows will sit in the upper 30s.

Tuesday faces a bit of uncertainty. As for right now, Holt County is under a Winter Storm watch from Tuesday morning until Wednesday night. The severe threat of thunderstorms looks to stay off to the east, but things could change within the next few days. For us here in Siouxland, there is a marginal risk for severe storms in the far southeast corner of the viewing area. We have the possibility of scattered rain showers throughout the day on Tuesday with highs getting into the lower 60s.

Temperatures will drop significantly overnight and into Wednesday with our overnight lows sitting in the mid 20s. As temps fall, the rain showers could shift to a bit of mixed precipitation before fully transitioning to snow. We could potentially hear a few rumbles of thunder through the overnight hours.

The snow showers could linger into the early morning hours on Wednesday, and the day will be windy and quite a bit cooler with highs only getting into the low to mid 30s. The remainder of the day will be mostly cloudy.

However, once we get through the beginning of the week, sunshine takes over for our Thursday and Friday with temperatures increasing as we head into next weekend.

