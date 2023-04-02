Authorities investigate report of a body in a Yankton pond

Yankton, South Dakota (KTIV) The Yankton Police Department, the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office and Yankton County search and rescue are investigating a report of a body in the water at the Westside Pond area, according to a Facebook post.

Law enforcement received a report of a body in the water just before noon Sunday. They are asking everyone to avoid the area while they search for the body and investigate the report.

The release said more information will be made available as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.