17-year-old Nebraskan sentenced to prison, faces up to 46 years

Gabriel Safty, of Leigh, Nebraska, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman before leading...
Gabriel Safty, of Leigh, Nebraska, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman before leading law enforcement on a pursuit.(Stanton County Sheriff's Office)
By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STANTON, Neb (KTIV) - On Monday in Stanton County District Court, 17-year-old Gabriel Safty of rural Leigh, Nebraska was given a prison sentence of 34 to 46 years.

Safty was arrested last April by the Stanton County Sheriff’s office following a reported aggravated sexual assault at a rural Leigh residence where he had forced entry into the residence and assaulted an adult female threatening her with a replica firearm and tying her up.

The report says, he later stole her SUV. It was located by the sheriff’s office on Hwy 32 and pursued into Cuming County where his vehicle was disabled and he fled on foot.

Safty has been in custody since the April 21, 2022 incident and was transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Monday, April 3, 2023 by the sheriff’s office. He will be required to register as a lifetime sex offender upon his release from prison.

