Another nice day here in Siouxland, but winter weather returns tomorrow

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland. This weekend was nice, with highs getting into the 60s and 70s in Siouxland yesterday. Even this morning, temperatures are in the 30s and 40s with a calm wind of around 5 miles per hour. Also, this morning, we had a few rain showers move through northern Siouxland early this morning.

Today, highs will be in the 40s and 50s across the region, with wind out of the northeast at 5 to 15 miles per hour. We will see more clouds today than we did yesterday. We also have a chance to see some isolated, light rain showers possible throughout the day today, but that chance is very low.

Tonight, we will see more clouds move, making it a cloudy night. Rain chances are low tonight, but we could see some isolated showers pop up tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s tonight, with wind out of the northeast at 10 to 25 miles per hour.

Tuesday will start off on the quiet note, but by midday we will see rain chances increase across the area with the chance of wintry weather over in western Siouxland. Then east of Siouxland, Des Moines, and Cedar Rapids have another chance to see some severe weather.

Since we have a chance to see some wintry weather in western Siouxland, a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect early Tuesday morning and run until Wednesday evening. Right now, the main threat is a glaze of ice over 1 to 3 inches of new snow.

Wednesday will be windy and cold, with highs in the 30s. Then later this week we will see a nice warm up with highs getting into the 70s.

I have all the details in this attached video, and the latest will be on News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.