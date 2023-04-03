Around Siouxland: Sioux City RAGBRAI seek housing for riders

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is the 50th anniversary of the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa.

The housing committee for Sioux City’s RAGBRAI is seeking local residents to open up their homes and yards for riders’ overnight stays the weekend of July 22-23.

So far, 750 registered RAGBRAI riders have requested local accommodations.

Thousands of RAGBRAI riders will stay with full-service charter organizations that will operate from Chris Larsen Park and Riverside Park. Smaller teams and individual riders, however, rely on local hosts.

If you want to sign up to host, click here.

