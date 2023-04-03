Coaches Corner: Yankton’s Chris Haynes shares more on his team’s resilient run in Class AA State Tournament

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - The Yankton Bucks boys basketball team might’ve had one of the furthest commutes for the South Dakota state basketball tournament going all the way to Rapid City, but that didn’t stop their determination as they went on to win the Class AA state title.

The Bucks defeated Mitchell 65-61 to win their first title since 2018.

Head coach Chris Haynes said his coaching staff knew this year could be special due to the deep team chemistry. They say it was a very special feeling to see all their hard work pay off.

“It was a great season capped off by a great week out in Rapid City. We said it all year, we had eight seniors this year, and it was a special group of kids. We knew that when they first came to camp when they were in first grade as eight-year-olds. And now here they are 10 years later and they’re state champions. And you know, it couldn’t have happened to a better group of kids, a group of young men,” said Haynes.

The Bucks showed true teamwork and resiliency throughout their whole state tournament run as they defeated three teams who had all previously took wins over the Bucks during the regular season.

“We lost five games this year. Three of them to teams that we played in the state tournament. But I think that just shows how competitive our class was and the parity of our class this year. You know, we played 24 games, and we had an opportunity to win all 24 of them. But also you see we won a lot of close games. So I think if you look at the state tournament from Thursday afternoon, all the way to Saturday night, the margin of winning and losing was razor thin,” said Haynes.

Coach Haynes joins KTIV’s Amber Salas on this week’s Coaches Corner to reflect back on some of the top moments from the state tournament, to share more about his team who had played together since a young age, and to share what he’ll remember the most about this year’s run.

Yankton celebrates winning the 2023 State AA Boys Basketball Championship

