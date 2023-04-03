Colder weather to move back in along with a bit of snow for northwestern Siouxland

By Ron Demers
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT
**Winter Weather Advisory for Holt County from 4 am Tuesday through 7 pm Wednesday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a couple of milder days to enjoy, some colder changes aren’t too far off yet again.

Tonight will give us mostly cloudy skies with lows staying a bit above average in the mid to upper 30s as some drizzle may begin to develop as a northeasterly breeze picks up as well.

Tuesday will then be a day of clouds with drizzle and lights showers possible with highs in the mid to upper 50s for Sioux City although it will be much warmer to the southeast and cooler to the northwest.

As we get late into the day on Tuesday, some snow may fall in western Siouxland and that’s the reason that Holt County is in a Winter Weather Advisory from 4 am Tuesday through 7 pm Wednesday as they could see a glazing of ice and some light snowfall accumulation.

That system quickly lifts to the northeast of Siouxland Tuesday night and northern Siouxland could still stand a slight chance of seeing a light mix of precipitation as lows will be in the upper 20s.

Wednesday will still stay mostly cloudy and it will be windy and cool with highs only in the upper 30s.

Then we can get ready for some warming to move in as highs on Thursday head into the low 50s while Friday could see temperatures head into the upper 60s with both days looking mostly sunny.

Will the warmer weather keep moving in for the weekend?

I’ll be taking a look tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

