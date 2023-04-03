Downtown Sioux City Walgreens pharmacy closing

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A pharmacy in downtown Sioux City will soon be closing.

The Walgreens pharmacy at 100 Pierce Street is scheduled to close at 3 p.m. on April 27. KTIV called Walgreens and confirmed that only the pharmacy will be closing, the rest of the store is to remain open.

People who regularly use that pharmacy will still be able to get their prescriptions filled at other Walgreen pharmacies, such as the ones on Hamilton Blvd and Morningside Avenue.

A reason for the closure was not immediately available.

