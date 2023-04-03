KTIV Honored With 4 Eric Sevareid Awards

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - KTIV, Siouxland’s News Channel, has been honored with four Eric Sevareid Awards. The awards were presented Saturday at a ceremony in Minneapolis, MN.

KTIV was honored with first-place wins for Best Newscast for News 4 at Ten: Election Night and First Place for Sports Reporting. KTIV also received Awards of Merit for Spot News and Social Media.

The Eric Sevareid Awards are awarded by the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association

