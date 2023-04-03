McDonald’s announces new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters...
The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies.(McDonald's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(Gray News) – A new flavor of McFlurry is hitting McDonald’s menu for a limited time.

The fast-food chain announced the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry will be available at participating locations nationwide starting April 12 until supplies last.

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies.

In a news release, McDonald’s said the fruity flavor is dropping just in time for spring.

