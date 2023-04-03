Nebraska law enforcement cracking down on texting and driving

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A national campaign aims to reduce distracted driving.

The national “U Drive. U Text. U Pay” campaign by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA) is a high-visibility enforcement effort that partners with law enforcement agencies across the country, including in Nebraska.

This enforcement effort aligns with Distracted Driving Awareness Month, which looks to remind drivers of the consequences. The NHSTA says distracted driving can take away precious seconds of focus that you might need to avoid a crash.

Monetary consequences for distracted driving can also be costly. In Omaha, using a handheld device while driving can result in fines ranging from $200-$500.

During the campaign from April 3-9, law enforcement will crack down on texting and other types of distracted driving. Officials say research from 2022 shows 10% of drivers in Nebraska are distracted by electronic devices.

“Motorists are urged to continue to take responsibility for their driving behaviors by wearing seat belts, driving sober, keeping eyes and attention on the road – never driving distracted or drowsy, and driving at proper speeds,” the Nebraska Highway Safety Office said in a release.

According to the NHSTA, between 2011 and 2020, there were 32,483 deaths linked to distracted driving.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.