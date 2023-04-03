North Fork Area Transit resumes its services

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Today, April 3, North Fork Area Transit resumed its services.

Buses were back on the road Monday morning. Leaders say buses are running on a smaller service model compared to months prior, but transit leaders say the service will best serve the public.

Norfolk’s bus service stopped abruptly on Jan. 6, leaving 1,500 daily riders stranded. The problem started when the service’s former executive director, Jeffrey Stewart, allegedly stole $740,000. Authorities believe Stewart spent the money at the casino and on airfare, among other personal payments. As of April 3, law enforcement has not located Stewart.

After the money was stolen, the organization had to stop all of its operations in January 2023. But following this, enough money was raised locally and through grants to restart the service.

According to North Fork’s website, their “TeleLift” service is up an running Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. It also operates on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

