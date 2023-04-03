One dead after crash involving tractor on Highway 71

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - One person is dead and another was injured after a crash in Clay County, Iowa.

Clay County Sheriff’s office was called for a report of a motor vehicle crash back on Sunday, April 2. The report says the accident was a mile north of Spencer and involved two vehicles, a tractor and a pickup truck.

Authorities believe the pickup driver, Jon Hjelm of Spencer, Iowa, rear-ended the tractor while both were driving on Highway 71. The tractor’s driver, Roland Taylor of Terril, Iowa, was ejected from his vehicle. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene. Hjelm had minor injuries and was transported to Spencer Hospital,

The accident is still under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Clay County Attorney’s Office. No charges have been filed at this time.

