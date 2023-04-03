One dead after crash involving tractor on Highway 71

Fatal car crash
Fatal car crash(Credit: MGN)
By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - One person is dead and another was injured after a crash in Clay County, Iowa.

Clay County Sheriff’s office was called for a report of a motor vehicle crash back on Sunday, April 2. The report says the accident was a mile north of Spencer and involved two vehicles, a tractor and a pickup truck.

Authorities believe the pickup driver, Jon Hjelm of Spencer, Iowa, rear-ended the tractor while both were driving on Highway 71. The tractor’s driver, Roland Taylor of Terril, Iowa, was ejected from his vehicle. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene. Hjelm had minor injuries and was transported to Spencer Hospital,

The accident is still under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Clay County Attorney’s Office. No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Step In Thyme Florals Inc. wiill be closing next week.
A Step In Thyme Florals closing
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Authorities investigate report of a body in a Yankton pond
Driver arrested after hit-and-run, spitting on trooper
Sioux City Council considers expanding city’s recruiting radius

Latest News

Gabriel Safty, of Leigh, Nebraska, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman before leading...
17-year-old Nebraskan sentenced to prison, faces up to 46 years
Nebraska law enforcement cracking down on texting and driving
Judge denies motion to suppress evidence at trial for teen accused of killing Fairfield teacher
Another nice day here in Siouxland, but winter weather returns tomorrow
Another nice day here in Siouxland, but winter weather returns tomorrow