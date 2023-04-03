Over $1M in damages after fire at Osceola County facility

This is the aftermath of a fire in Sibley, Iowa back on April 1.
By KUOO Radio
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT
SIBLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - A fire broke out at an Osceola County secondary roads facility Saturday, April 1, causing severe damage to several pieces of equipment.

The facility is located in Sibley, Iowa and the fire was reported around noon, according to officials. When the Sibley Fire Department got to the scene they encountered smoke coming from the building’s garage doors.

Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls told KUOO Radio the fire started in the engine compartment of one of the trucks. It then spread to the ceiling where it got into some insulation, resulting in a lot of smoke. Huls said two other trucks in the building were damaged because of the fire. The trucks had just returned after having been out on the roads that morning.

No injuries were reported, but the damage to the trucks and the building’s content was estimated at over $1 million.

Firefighters were at the facility for about four hours Saturday.

A fire damaged over $1 million worth of equipment in Sibley, Iowa.
