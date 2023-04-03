Police looking for people that drove into Sioux City business

By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department says they are looking for whoever caused damage to a local business.

According to the SCPD, on Friday, March 31, while there was a snowstorm, a car drove into the side of Culligan Water located at 1111 W. 21st Street. Police say there was “extensive damage” to the building.

Police say the two people in the car may have been a pair of teenage boys. They say after the collision, the teenagers left the area in what looks like a White Toyota Corolla. The Corolla is seen to have heavy front-end damage.

If anyone recognizes the person or comes across the vehicle, they are asked to call the Sioux City Police Department at (712) 279-6440 or Crime Stoppers at (712) 258-8477.

These photos show the driver suspected of driving into Culligan Water in Sioux Cit.
These photos show the driver suspected of driving into Culligan Water in Sioux Cit.(Sioux City Police Department)

