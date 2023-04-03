Sioux County Sheriff’s Office using new resources to benefit community

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Sioux County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office is breaking new ground-- in northwest Iowa-- by taking steps to improve its response to mental health-related calls.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is getting ready for some new additions to its department, including therapy dogs, school resource officers, and mental health deputies. These additions come in an effort to serve the community more effectively.

Therapy dogs, like Matt, who is a Crisis Response K9, can provide comfort for people in stressful or traumatic situations.

“Victim and witness support, so if there’s a horrific crime that happens and we have a victim or a witness that was involved then Matt can be present for maybe an interview or to provide that comforting presence,” said Kristin Kotrous, a special agent for Iowa Department of Public Safety.

The use of therapy dogs is already being used in a local school to help students.

“Kids don’t see it as therapy. The dog does that very well so when kids come in upset to visit with me or have a lot going on at home or whether it be at school or recess or in the lunch room or wherever. He’s just there as a comfort for them,” said Emily Koerselman, a professional school counselor at Rock Valley Elementary.

The deputies are working to get more involved in the classroom, as well. Right now, they visit 10 schools. They want to grow that number with the addition of another school resource officer.

“What I’m using as kind of a motto is, we want to be more visible more often and we want to add more schools, and we want to add more schools and we’re on a pretty good track to add probably three or four more right now,” said Waylon Pollema, a school resource officer.

There is also a focus on becoming more equipped to handle mental health situations. They plan to have two trained mental health deputies on staff.

“They have the tools, how to safely de-escalate, even better than even just our patrol guys can do,” said Jamie Van Voorst, the Sioux County Sheriff.

Officers believe these additions will help serve Sioux County. The sheriff’s office hopes to have three therapy dogs to serve the community. Expect the other positions to start on July 1.

