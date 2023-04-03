Sioux County Sheriff’s Office using new resources to benefit community

Sioux County Sheriff's Department to use new resources to improve community
Sioux County Sheriff's Department to use new resources to improve community(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Sioux County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office is breaking new ground-- in northwest Iowa-- by taking steps to improve its response to mental health-related calls.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is getting ready for some new additions to its department, including therapy dogs, school resource officers, and mental health deputies. These additions come in an effort to serve the community more effectively.

Therapy dogs, like Matt, who is a Crisis Response K9, can provide comfort for people in stressful or traumatic situations.

“Victim and witness support, so if there’s a horrific crime that happens and we have a victim or a witness that was involved then Matt can be present for maybe an interview or to provide that comforting presence,” said Kristin Kotrous, a special agent for Iowa Department of Public Safety.

The use of therapy dogs is already being used in a local school to help students.

“Kids don’t see it as therapy. The dog does that very well so when kids come in upset to visit with me or have a lot going on at home or whether it be at school or recess or in the lunch room or wherever. He’s just there as a comfort for them,” said Emily Koerselman, a professional school counselor at Rock Valley Elementary.

The deputies are working to get more involved in the classroom, as well. Right now, they visit 10 schools. They want to grow that number with the addition of another school resource officer.

“What I’m using as kind of a motto is, we want to be more visible more often and we want to add more schools, and we want to add more schools and we’re on a pretty good track to add probably three or four more right now,” said Waylon Pollema, a school resource officer.

There is also a focus on becoming more equipped to handle mental health situations. They plan to have two trained mental health deputies on staff.

“They have the tools, how to safely de-escalate, even better than even just our patrol guys can do,” said Jamie Van Voorst, the Sioux County Sheriff.

Officers believe these additions will help serve Sioux County. The sheriff’s office hopes to have three therapy dogs to serve the community. Expect the other positions to start on July 1.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Safty, of Leigh, Nebraska, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman before leading...
17-year-old Nebraskan sentenced to prison, faces up to 46 years
Fatal car crash
One dead after crash involving tractor on Highway 71
No foul play suspected after body found in Yankton, SD
A Step In Thyme Florals Inc. wiill be closing next week.
A Step In Thyme Florals closing
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

3 killed in Dakota County crash
3 killed in Dakota County crash
North Fork Area Transit resumes its services
17-year-old Nebraskan sentenced to prison, faces up to 46 years