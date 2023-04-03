Woodbury County elected officials to receive pay raises

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Elected officials in Woodbury County will be receiving pay raises in line with the full percentage from the compensation board recommendations made in January.

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors voted last week for wages to be increased starting July 1.

Sheriff Chad Sheehan will receive a 22% increase. The Board of Supervisors will see a 10% increase.

Auditor Pat Gill, County Attorney James Loomis and Treasurer Tina Bertrand will see a 7% increase.

