Black Raiders open season with win over Sgt. Bluff-Luton

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - CBB

Northwestern 5 Concordia 2 F

Dakota Wesleyan 3 Dordt 10 F

Dakota Wesleyan 4 Dordt 3 F

Mount Marty 5 Morningside 4 F

Morningside 3 Mount Marty 2 F

Concordia 10 Northwestern 1 F

SOCC

Le Mars 4 Sioux Center (G) 3 F

West Sioux 6 Sibley-Ocheyedan (B) 0 F

Storm Lake 4 BH/RV (B) 3 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 0 S.C. East (G) 4 F

S.C. North 10 CBTJ (B) 0 F

Western Christian 3 MOC-FV (B) 0 F

Storm Lake 2 BH/RV (G) 1 F

MLB

Pittsburgh 7 Boston 6 F

San Francisco 12 Chicago WSox 3 F

Chicago Cubs 6 Cincinnati 7 F

Toronto 5 Kansas City 9 F

Minnesota 11 Miami 1 F

NY Mets 0 Milwaukee 10 F

Atlanta 8 St. Louis 4 F

Baltimore 2 Texas 0 F

Tampa Bay 6 Washington 2 F

NHL

Las Vegas 4 Minnesota 3 F

