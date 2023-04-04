Celebrating International Beaver Day With Buena Vista University

By Phillip Prather
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Al Joens was joined with Dr. Brian Lenzmeier who is the president of Buena Vista university in Storm Lake, Iowa.

Al Answered questions for Lenzmeier for International Beaver Day.

They’ve been the Beavers for more than a century.

International Beaver Day is a day of giving at BVU where Friends and alumni share gifts with the University to support student scholarships, fund incredible internship travel experiences, maintain state-of-the-art facilities.

Go to bvu.edu/beaverday to see how Buena Vista is celebrating International Beaver Day.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Safty, of Leigh, Nebraska, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman before leading...
17-year-old Nebraskan sentenced to prison, faces up to 46 years
3 killed in Dakota County crash
Fatal car crash
One dead after crash involving tractor on Highway 71
No foul play suspected after body found in Yankton, SD
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

Celebrating International Beaver Day With Buena Vista University
Celebrating International Beaver Day With Buena Vista University
A windy & cooler day here in Siouxland with a chance of some light showers
A windy & cooler day here in Siouxland with a chance of some light showers
SBL vs. SC East Girls Soccer
sewer rates will be increased in Sioux City for waste water treatment plan improvements.
Sioux City Council approves sewer rate increase