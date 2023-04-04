City Announces Elk Creek Construction Project

Elk Creek Map
Elk Creek Map(Sioux City)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The City of Sioux City’s Engineering Division has announced a start date for a paving project of Elk Creek Road.

The project will be between Old Lakeport Road and Derocher Path. Work is scheduled to begin Mon., April 10 weather pending.

The Elk Creek Road Paving Project will pave the existing roadway and install new City water main, storm sewer, and sanitary sewer force main. Construction is anticipated to be complete in Summer 2023.

Access to existing homes and businesses will be maintained through the duration of the project.

