City to develop land on Highway 75

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Monday night, the city determined the land it recently bought for $1 million is “blighted” and included it in the nearby urban renewal district.

The land is along Highway 75 between the Ickey Nickel Bar and the old North 40 Miniature Golf Course.

The council’s move allows the city to make improvements on the land including the addition of city services like sewer.

The city hasn’t said what it intends to do with that land. But, Mayor Bob Scott said more detail could come during future city council meetings.

