City to develop land on Highway 75

The city looks to develop land on Highway 75
The city looks to develop land on Highway 75(KTIV)
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Monday night, the city determined the land it recently bought for $1 million is “blighted” and included it in the nearby urban renewal district.

The land is along Highway 75 between the Ickey Nickel Bar and the old North 40 Miniature Golf Course.

The council’s move allows the city to make improvements on the land including the addition of city services like sewer.

The city hasn’t said what it intends to do with that land. But, Mayor Bob Scott said more detail could come during future city council meetings.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Safty, of Leigh, Nebraska, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman before leading...
17-year-old Nebraskan sentenced to prison, faces up to 46 years
3 killed in Dakota County crash
No foul play suspected after body found in Yankton, SD
Fatal car crash
One dead after crash involving tractor on Highway 71
A Step In Thyme Florals Inc. wiill be closing next week.
A Step In Thyme Florals closing

Latest News

SBL vs. SC East Girls Soccer
sewer rates will be increased in Sioux City for waste water treatment plan improvements.
Sioux City Council approves sewer rate increase
Sioux City logo
Residency requirements changed for Sioux City employees
Residency requirements change
Sioux City staff can live farther away from city