A cold and windy day comes our way Wednesday

**Tornado Watch for Carroll County until 10 pm**

**Winter Weather Advisory for Holt County until 7 pm Wednesday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A cloudy and drizzly day gave Siouxland a variety of temperatures as we saw 60 in southern Siouxland while at the same time 30s were showing up in all of western Siouxland.

Central and eastern Iowa will be in for an evening and night of severe storms and Carroll County of the KTIV viewing area is included in a Tornado Watch that will go until 10 pm.

For the rest of us, areas of drizzle will be coming to an end tonight but skies will stay cloudy as the wind picks up with lows in the upper 20s.

Holt County in western Siouxland will see a chance of some freezing drizzle and light snow showers during the nighttime hours which is why they will be in a Winter Weather Advisory into the day Wednesday.

Cold temperatures take over the region on Wednesday with highs only in the upper 30s as winds could gust up to 40 miles per hour as clouds may clear a bit by later in the day.

Warmer weather will start to return during the rest of the week.

Thursday brings back a lot of sunshine as highs rebound back into the low 50s.

Friday will turn breezy with a south wind helping highs get into the upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures will get even warmer this weekend. I’ll be taking a look at that in your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.