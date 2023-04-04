Construction to begin soon for Highway 75 Water Main Project

The project will start April 17, 2023, weather pending. Construction is anticipated to be...
The project will start April 17, 2023, weather pending. Construction is anticipated to be complete in summer of 2023.(Sioux City)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The City of Sioux City Engineering Division has announced it will begin a water main replacement on Hwy 75.

The project will be constructed in two stages. The first stage will install the new water main, water services, and fire hydrants utilizing lane closures on South Lewis Boulevard. The second stage of the project will close the north-east corner of South Lewis Boulevard and Leech Avenue to abandon the existing water main.

The project will start April 17, 2023, weather pending. Construction is anticipated to be complete in summer of 2023.

The Hwy 75 Water Main Replacement will construct a new water main on the west side of South Lewis Boulevard between Leech Avenue and Cunningham Drive. New fire hydrants and water services will be installed as part of the project.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 killed in Dakota County crash
Gabriel Safty, of Leigh, Nebraska, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman before leading...
17-year-old Nebraskan sentenced to prison, faces up to 46 years
Fatal car crash
One dead after crash involving tractor on Highway 71
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
No foul play suspected after body found in Yankton, SD

Latest News

Donald Trump was set to be arraigned on Tuesday in Manhattan. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
WATCH LIVE: Former President Donald Trump pleads not guilty on 34 counts
ImOn Acquisition of FiberComm
ImOn Communications announces acquisition of FiberComm
Celebrating International Beaver Day With Buena Vista University
Celebrating International Beaver Day With Buena Vista University
Celebrating International Beaver Day With Buena Vista University
Celebrating International Beaver Day With Buena Vista University