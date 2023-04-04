Construction to begin soon for Highway 75 Water Main Project

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The City of Sioux City Engineering Division has announced it will begin a water main replacement on Hwy 75.

The project will be constructed in two stages. The first stage will install the new water main, water services, and fire hydrants utilizing lane closures on South Lewis Boulevard. The second stage of the project will close the north-east corner of South Lewis Boulevard and Leech Avenue to abandon the existing water main.

The project will start April 17, 2023, weather pending. Construction is anticipated to be complete in summer of 2023.

The Hwy 75 Water Main Replacement will construct a new water main on the west side of South Lewis Boulevard between Leech Avenue and Cunningham Drive. New fire hydrants and water services will be installed as part of the project.

