Head-to-head traffic on southbound U.S. 75 to begin April 12

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A portion of Hwy 75 between Hinton, Iowa and Merrill, Iowa will be head-to-head, meaning northbound traffic between Hinton and Merrill will be shifted onto the southbound lanes.

The project is expected to begin on Wed., April 12 and run until Oct. 20, weather permitting

A 13-foot-four-inch lane-width restriction will be in place and drivers won’t be able to make left turns in the work zone. The Iowa DOT urges people to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.