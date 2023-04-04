ImOn Communications announces acquisition of FiberComm

ImOn Acquisition of FiberComm
ImOn Acquisition of FiberComm(ImOn)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Apr. 4, 2023
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - ImOn Communications, LLC has announced its acquisition of FiberComm of Sioux City. ImOn has been a fiber broadband provider in Eastern Iowa since 2007.

In a news release, ImOn Communications says their acquisition of FiberComm has acquired all regulatory approvals and the transaction has closed.

FiberComm has been a provider in the Sioux City market for over 20 years.

ImOn was founded in 2007 as a single-market cable provider and has transformed into a regional fiber-to-the-premise platform that currently owns and operates a 2,000+ mile network that reaches over 100,000 households and businesses.

“We are thrilled to have completed our acquisition of FiberComm,” says Patrice Carroll, CEO of ImOn. “We look forward to working with the team in Sioux City to expand ImOn’s service footprint in the Western part of Iowa and into Nebraska and South Dakota to provide fiber broadband services to both residents and businesses.”

