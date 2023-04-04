Long passport wait times impacting travel plans for many

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - If you were planning on traveling outside of the country this summer, you might need to think again. With more people going on vacation than ever, it’s taking a lot longer to get, or renew, passports.

The U.S State Department says the “normal” processing time for a passport right now is 10-to-13 weeks. But it’s also recommended that travelers allow for an extra 2 weeks for mailing time. If you have an upcoming trip before that, it’s possible to have the passport process expedited. But, that still takes 7-to-9 weeks and costs $60 extra. If you don’t want to wait the 2 weeks each way for shipping, you can pay another $19.53 so the State Department can send the passport via Priority Mail.

The Plymouth County Recorder says she’s seen more travelers getting passports lately, and so has the State Department.

”I was reading an article put out by the Department of State, and they are saying they are just overwhelmed right now with a lot of passport applications compared to even last year at this time,” said Jolynn Goodchild, Plymouth County Recorder. “They’ve even hired additional help. So, I think that’s the big thing why the processing time is taking so much longer than normal.”

If you’re over 16 years old, it costs $130 to get a passport book that will last you 10 years. If you’re 15 or younger, it’s $100 for a passport that will last 5 years. That lets you travel across country lines by land, air or sea.

You can also get a passport card that allows you to just travel across borders on land-- to places like Canada and Mexico. That’s just $30 for adults, but it takes the same time to ship. That’s also the case for passport renewals.

That money needs to be paid to the State Department of State in the form of a check or money order. Also, if you’re getting a passport for the first time, you also need to pay $35 to the county recorder, or $45 if you get your picture taken there.

”Please, please plan ahead,” said Goodchild. “Get your passports, and then book your trip. If you’re thinking at all about traveling sometime this fall or this winter, just plan ahead, get your passport, and then book your trip.”

There are also documents you need if you’re looking to get a passport. First, you need to have a DS-11 form filled out in black ink, and you need to sign it in front of the county recorder. You also need to bring your driver’s license, a certified copy of your birth certificate, and if you’re a naturalized citizen, you need to bring your naturalization papers. All of those documents will get shipped back to your home, but that could take up to a month.

If you’re looking to schedule a passport application appointment, Goodchild says that if you call in advance, they can usually get you in the same day. You can find more information about passport applications and processing times here.

