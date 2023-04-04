Northwest Iowa student earns perfect 36 on ACT allowing her to chase her dream

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Every year, high school students take the ACT college entrance exam.

And, every year less than one-percent of test takers get a perfect score of 36.

“I definitely want to say that it took a lot of work, but it wasn’t just me, like it was so many other people that helped me whether that be my principal, or my teacher, or the staff at Lawton, or my friends just everyone’s support led me to be able to be here,” said Rachel Knecht, a senior at Lawton-Bronson.

Knecht is watching her lifelong dream of being a doctor, become a reality.

She got a perfect 36 on the ACT, which earned her a scholarship to the University of South Dakota. That’s the next step toward medical school.

“I remember we were sitting in government class and she got a text that she won that scholarship, and she started crying like during class and I was like ‘O gosh what happened’ and then I found out she did something amazing,” said Kaylee Clause, Knecht’s friend and classmate.

Knecht is a part of the Talented and Gifted program at Lawton-Bronson that challenges students to excel in school.

“They encouraged me to take the step forward and put me in advanced classes in places where I could succeed and challenge myself which led me to be able to learn and grow as a student,” said Knecht.

Her academic success caught the eye of school administrators.

“This just shows that Rachael was willing to put the time into her studies she worked very hard and she achieved what almost no one else ever achieves,” said Chad Shook, the Superintendent at Lawton-Bronson.

Chasing her dreams, just the way, she says her family taught her to.

Knecht plans to major in medical biology, if she maintains a certain grade pint average she will be pre-accepted into medical school.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.