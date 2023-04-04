Police in Spencer, Iowa arrest a man for probation violation

Daniel Douglas Arrested on Probation Violation
Daniel Douglas Arrested on Probation Violation
By Brandon Martin
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - Police in Spencer have arrested a man on a probation violation.

According to Spencer Police, they were dispatched to the 900 block of 2nd Ave for a warrant check on Mon., April, 3. Upon arrival, Officers located 32 year old Daniel Douglas of Spencer who had a valid arrest warrant for probation violation.

During the attempted arrest, Douglas fled from police on foot before being stopped a short distance later. During the stop, Douglas continued to resist which resulted in a struggle and a taser being deployed, however, Douglas was able to remove the taser from the officer during the continued altercation.

Police say that Douglas was eventually brought into custody and transported to the Clay County Jail where he was charged with the probation violation warrant, disarming a police officer (class D felony), and interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor) and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

