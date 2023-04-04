Residency requirements changed for Sioux City employees

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Employees of the city of Sioux City don’t have to live in Sioux City to have their jobs. Monday night, the city council amended city code to allow those city workers to live even farther from city limits.

The council voted 3-2 to extend residency requirements to allow city workers to live up to 50 miles away from the city if they live in Iowa, and up to 30 miles away from the city if they live in South Dakota or Nebraska.

This will include all city workers including fire and police. Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott was one of the two “no” votes and e said he understands the need to keep the city staff, but would like to see city workers be a part of the community.

“I think it’s important to do you live close, we have emergencies that occur where we’ve needed all hands on deck,” said Scott. “And, for them to get people to be 50 miles away is a long ways to get here and in the event of a major catastrophe.”

Scott said he is concerned that the requirement will continue to be amended and the distance requirement could be relaxed even further.

