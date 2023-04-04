Sioux City Council approves sewer rate increase

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Starting July 1st Sioux City will raise sewer rates for every one of its customers.

Monday night, the Sioux City City Council voted unanimously to hike sewer rates in order to fund $400-million in refurbishments to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

For all users in Sioux City the rate will rise about 20-percent. Mayor Bob Scott says the increase was necessary because of recommended improvements that are needed at the wastewater treatment plant. He said he hopes the Iowa Department of Natural Resources accepts the city’s proposal.

“Nobody here likes any kind of rate increase, obviously,” said Bob Scott, Mayor. “But, there’s sometimes where you have to bite the bullet and do it. And that’s what we’re gonna have to do,” Scott said.

Scott was also concerned about the rate increases for large industries in the city. Their yearly bill will increase by around $1.5-million. Scott said it is a legitimate concern that industries could think about leaving Sioux City.

“You can’t be naive,” said Scott. “And, you know, our staff is going to be committed to trying to work in other areas to try to ease that burden, not through necessarily sewer rates, but other things that we might be able to do to make their bottom line at least not be as affected as it appears it’s going to be.”

Right now, there’s no deadline from the Environmental Protection Agency, or Iowa DNR on the improvements to the wastewater treatment plant.

