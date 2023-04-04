Sioux City North athlete begins Demarico Young Athletic Readiness Foundation

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Sioux City North high athlete Demarico Young has already inspired others with his preserverance so much that he won the NFL Way to Play award last fall. Earlier Young announced he would be starting the De Marico Young Athletic Readiness Foundation.

Young said he was inspired after winning the Way to Play award to find ways to help his school and future student athletes,

The non-profit will focus on North high football North high track, and a total well-being program for North high, as well as establishing an athletic academy where students can go for tutoring as well as mental performance counseling.

Young also plans on the foundation collecting new and gently worn shoes, all of this will be done with the goal of making it easier for students like young to participate.

