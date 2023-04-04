Sioux City North athlete begins Demarico Young Athletic Readiness Foundation

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Sioux City North high athlete Demarico Young has already inspired others with his preserverance so much that he won the NFL Way to Play award last fall. Earlier Young announced he would be starting the De Marico Young Athletic Readiness Foundation.

Young said he was inspired after winning the Way to Play award to find ways to help his school and future student athletes,

The non-profit will focus on North high football North high track, and a total well-being program for North high, as well as establishing an athletic academy where students can go for tutoring as well as mental performance counseling.

Young also plans on the foundation collecting new and gently worn shoes, all of this will be done with the goal of making it easier for students like young to participate.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Safty, of Leigh, Nebraska, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman before leading...
17-year-old Nebraskan sentenced to prison, faces up to 46 years
3 killed in Dakota County crash
Fatal car crash
One dead after crash involving tractor on Highway 71
No foul play suspected after body found in Yankton, SD
A Step In Thyme Florals Inc. wiill be closing next week.
A Step In Thyme Florals closing

Latest News

The Storm Lake girls soccer team huddles up at practice as they prepare for their season.
Storm Lake ready to compete in 2023
The Yankton boys basketball team celebrates winning the 2023 Class AA state title
Coaches Corner: Yankton’s Chris Haynes shares more on his team’s resilient run in Class AA State Tournament
The Musketeers celebrate with Grant Slukynsky who scored two goals in the team's win over...
Musketeers hold off Waterloo as playoff push continues
Sioux City's Easton Zueger finds himself in a scrap during the Musketeers battle with the Fargo...
Fargo topples Musketeers in Saturday night matchup