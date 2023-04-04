Storm Lake ready to compete in 2023

STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -A cold and blustery spring greets Head Coach Katie Voortmann and crew as Storm Lake girls get their 2023 season under way.

Coming off a winless 2022 season, the Tornadoes have already faced some difficulties. The team came in this spring without a goalie and needing to find one. Plus, the change of last year’s juniors becoming the team leaders. Through all that, this team is living by one word: compete.

“The biggest thing is that we have to compete,” said Voortman. “I’ve told these girls that you’re probably not going to be the fastest, strongest or the most technically gifted players but you got to compete. You got to do the little things right to make the wins show up.”

The girls get their first chance to compete on the road on Monday, April 3rd against Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.

