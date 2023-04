NEW YORK (NBC) -Watch live coverage as former President Donald Trump surrenders to prosecutors ahead of his arraignment in New York after being indicted by a grand jury.

The indictment stems from an investigation into hush money payments made during the former president’s 2016 campaign. Trump, who is the first U.S. president to be criminally indicted, has denied any wrongdoing. Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.