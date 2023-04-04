A windy & cooler day here in Siouxland with a chance of some light showers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. Yesterday was another nice day across the area, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

This morning, we are starting off in the 30s and low 40s across all of Siouxland. The wind is gusting up to 30 miles per hour out of the northeast this morning, which is causing wind chills in the teens and 20s all across the area.

Today we have a chance of seeing some drizzle to light rain showers moving across the region. Western Siouxland has the best chance of wintry weather, with the main issue being a light glaze of ice and the possibility of 1 to 2 inches of snow.

Because of the chance of wintry weather, Holt County is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 p.m. tonight.

Highs today will be all over the place. We could see 30s, 40s, and even 60s in southern Siouxland for highs. During the rest of the day, highs will fall into the 20s and 30s, with wind out of the northeast up to 15 to 30 miles per hour, so wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Tonight, lows will fall into the 20s all across the area with wind chills in the single digits to teens as the wind will be out of the northwest at up to 30 miles per hour with gusts nearing 40 miles per hour. It’s going to be a cold night in Siouxland.

Then on Wednesday, it will be cold and windy once again, with highs in the 30s and 40s, but wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s for much of the day as the wind will continue to be on the stronger side.

Then later this week we have warmer weather in the forecast, with highs getting into the 70s.

