Briar Cliff Football & Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland hold ‘Minute To Win It’ event

SIOUX CITY, IA (KTIV) - Leaders from the Briar Cliff Charger football program said the program is dedicated to producing young men who excel in more than just athletics. They want leaders in academics and in the community.

Tuesday night, they passed on those values to the next generation at their “Minute To Win It” event with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland.

This is the first time the Chargers have worked with Big Brothers Big Sisters after the idea was proposed by a former Briar Cliff and Big Brothers Big Sisters employee. Kids and players got to play games of skill, like sliding an Oreo from their forehead to their mouth without using their hands. They also raced while balancing a ping pong ball on a spoon. Event organizers said it was a lot of fun for everyone involved.

”For the kids to see our guys in a different light rather than just running around hitting people on a football field, I think is really important,” said Shane LaDage, Briar Cliff Head Football Coach. “And then for our guys, to just kind of relax and kick back and do something a little bit different in giving back to the kids. Honestly, I think our guys are having more fun right now than some of them are, so just to be able to get them doing something different from class and practicing is really good for them too.”

The event was one of Big Brothers Big Sisters’ “monthly match” activities. Each month, they coordinate an activity to engage the kids and the matches. Matches are asked to put aside four hours a month to spend with their little brothers or sisters. While it’s not a big time commitment, it has a big impact on the kids being mentored.

”From the outside looking in, it seems like it’s going to be this huge time commitment,” said Kendra Windeshausen, Enrollment Specialist for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland. “But, it’s really not and you get to change a kid’s life who is going to look up to you for the rest of their life and look to you as a mentor. You’re going to get to teach them things and help them through life and just learn how to become their best self.”

Right now, Big Brothers Big Sisters serves over100 kids in Siouxland, but they have over 20 kids on a waitlist and are still looking for more mentors. If you’re interested in becoming a mentor to a local 6–13-year-old, you can apply through Big Brothers Big Sisters’ website.

