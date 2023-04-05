CAASA hangs teal ribbons for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you’re driving around downtown Sioux City this month, you might notice the teal ribbons tied around poles near the street. They’re there to help raise awareness about Sexual Assault Awareness Month, which runs through April.

Members of the Centers Against Abuse and Sexual Assault, or CAASA, were downtown on Wednesday tying the ribbons. Those will be up on multiple streets until the end of April. The skywalk on 4th Street will also be lit up teal for the next 2 weeks.

It’s the first time this is being done in Sioux City, and it was set up by CAASA, the City of Sioux City and Sioux City Downtown Partners. Leaders at CAASA, which serves victims of sexual assault from 19 counties in Northwest Iowa, say Woodbury County is their busiest one, making it especially important to raise awareness in the area.

”To make people aware is very important,” said Stephanie Henrich, Executive Director of CAASA. “I don’t think people really realize how much sexual assault we have. Every 68 seconds, someone is sexually assaulted. And when they see the ribbons, and they see the teal, they see what we are all about. We stand for the survivors, and we want the community to be aware that we’re here.”

CAASA also partnered with UnityPoint St. Lukes and MercyOne to help support victims of sexual assault. Oftentimes when someone is assaulted, they’ll need to give up their clothes for evidence. The 2 hospitals are currently taking clothing donations, so they can have spare clothes on site in the ER to give to survivors.

”They’ve already gotten everything taken away from them,” said Henrich. “They’ve got their dignity; they were sexually assaulted. Now, they have to give away their clothes. And even though that seems simple, that’s theirs. And so, to be able to give them that piece of clothing, to give them back that little bit of power that they have, is the most important thing.”

CAASA is welcoming volunteers to help them carry out their mission. If you’re interested, you can reach out at (877)362-4612 or visit their website.

