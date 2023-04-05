A cold and windy day here in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. This morning, we are sitting in the 20s and 30s across the area. We are dealing with some strong winds out of the northwest, up to 30 miles per hour, with gusts nearing 40 miles per hour.

That is giving us wind chills in the single digits, teens, and 20s across the area. We are also seeing some flurries over in northern Siouxland this morning.

Today’s highs will climb into the 30s across the area, with mostly cloudy skies to start the day and some sunshine this evening. The winds today will continue to be on the stronger side out of the northwest, reaching up to 35 miles per hour. So, wind chills will be in the teens and 20s for most of Wednesday.

Tonight will once again be a cold and windy night with temperatures in the 20s and wind out of the west up to 25 miles per hour, so wind chills will be in the teens and single digits across the area. Also, we will see mostly clear skies across the region tonight.

Starting tomorrow, our temperatures will start to climb into the 50s and 60s, with our wind starting to calm down some for the rest of the work week. Thursday will be mostly sunny, with a slim chance of seeing some light rain and drizzle move through Thursday evening.

Then, by this weekend, we will see highs in the 70s for the Easter Weekend.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest details will be on News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.