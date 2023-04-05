Drug for blocking opioid overdoses to be sold over the counter

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - You may have heard of Naloxone-- brand name “Narcan”-- as the drug that reverses opioid drug overdoses.

That lifesaving drug will soon be available over the counter... no prescription needed. But for Iowa residents, the drug is already available for free after speaking with a pharmacist.

Medical providers say Naloxone is the only immediate treatment for drug overdoses, and it’s coming to a store shelf near you. Naloxone works by blocking the effects of opiods, like Fentanyl. It’ll soon be available over the counter after a new ruling by the FDA.

Providers say Fentanyl overdoses are happening in Sioux City.

“In fact, in Sioux City some preliminary data (from) last year, we had 60 overdose in Sioux City and six died. Now that’s preliminary data. But that’s from the Fentanyl. We’re seeing Fentanyl in almost every drug that’s out there,” said Brenda Iliff, the VP of clinical services at Rosecrance Jackson Centers.

And Sioux City Fire Rescue says sometimes they have to deploy Narcan up to 80 times each year.

“The opioid is still in your bloodstream, Narcan does not remove that in any way. So even if we give the Narcan the opioids are still there, but at least they can’t act,” said Terry Ragaller, the EMS training officer for Sioux City Fire Rescue.

Right now, an Iowa state grant allows Iowa residents to receive one box of Naloxone, that’s two doses, for free. But, you’ll still have to speak with a pharmacist and fill out a short questionnaire.

When the FDA ruling kicks in, it’ll be available right on the shelf.

“So that means that the FDA has determined that this drug is safe for anybody to use without the supervision of a doctor,” said Sarah Sorensen, a pharmacist at Drilling Pharmacy.

When Narcan goes over-the-counter, Sorenson is concerned it may become pricier, just like other medications. But, she hopes greater access will end any stigma around the drug, and prevent further overdoses.

Here’s when to administer Naloxone, which is normally a nasal spray. If a victim is un-responsive, look for signs of slow breathing, pinpoint like pupils, and a blue or purple face.

Providers say Naloxone won’t harm someone who isn’t overdosing, so it’s okay to use even if you’re unsure. The dose is given with a spray applicator.

A second dose can be given after about five minutes, if the first has no effect. Always call for an ambulance, because Naloxone only blocks the effect of opioids, but they remain in the bloodstream.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.