Fuel leaking from tanker closes northbound lanes of Veterans Memorial Bridge

Fuel spill closes portion of Veterans Memorial Bridge
Fuel spill closes portion of Veterans Memorial Bridge(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A tanker leaking fuel has forced the closure of the northbound lanes of the Veterans Memorial Bridge linking South Sioux City and Sioux City.

Authorities responded to the South Sioux City side of the bridge at about 9:00pm Tuesday night for the tanker which was found leaking some type of fuel.

HazMat crews have responded, and crews are trying to stop the leak and contain the spill.

Until further notice, the northbound lanes of the Veterans Memorial Bridge are closed.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 killed in Dakota County crash
Gabriel Safty, of Leigh, Nebraska, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman before leading...
17-year-old Nebraskan sentenced to prison, faces up to 46 years
Fatal car crash
One dead after crash involving tractor on Highway 71
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
No foul play suspected after body found in Yankton, SD

Latest News

SBL WARRIOR RELAYS
The board will send a resolution expressing their stance on a potential change to local option...
Woodbury County Board of Supervisors against change to local option sales tax
Arch Icon want to develop new apartments on the west side of Sioux City
New apartments coming to Sioux City
Board Of Supervisors against changes to local option sales tax