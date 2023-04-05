Fuel leaking from tanker closes northbound lanes of Veterans Memorial Bridge

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A tanker leaking fuel has forced the closure of the northbound lanes of the Veterans Memorial Bridge linking South Sioux City and Sioux City.

Authorities responded to the South Sioux City side of the bridge at about 9:00pm Tuesday night for the tanker which was found leaking some type of fuel.

HazMat crews have responded, and crews are trying to stop the leak and contain the spill.

Until further notice, the northbound lanes of the Veterans Memorial Bridge are closed.

