Iowa State Fair announces Black Keys and Jeff Dunham for 2023

The Iowa State Fair has announced that The Black Keys and Jeff Dunham have been scheduled to...
The Iowa State Fair has announced that The Black Keys and Jeff Dunham have been scheduled to play at the fair(Iowa State Fair)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Iowa State Fair has added two performers to it’s 2023 lineup

In a news release, The Iowa State Fair has announced that The Black Keys and Jeff Dunham have been scheduled to play at the fair.

The Black Keys is a two-man group that has eleven albums. The Black Keys Dropout Boogie Tour on Mon., Aug. 14, will mark the first time the band has played at the Iowa State Fair.

Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham has sold out concert tours, had broadcast specials and a bestselling author. Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled tour coming to the Iowa State Fair Grandstand on Tue., Aug. 15.

The Black Keys with special guest The Velveteers

  • Monday, August 14, 2023
  • Tickets: $60-$125

Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled Tour

  • Tuesday, August 15, 2023
  • Tickets: $30-$65

Both concerts go on sale Fri., April 7 at 10 a.m. More information can be found here.

