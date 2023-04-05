Like father, like son: Father-son duo cherishes time together leading Hawks basketball team

REMSEN, Iowa (KTIV) - The Remsen St. Mary’s boys basketball team has cemented themselves as state tournament contender year after year making their seventh-consecutive trip this year.

There’s great camaraderie between the team, but also a special bond between the Hawks’ co-head coaches.

“Basketball has been our way of connecting and it’s been awesome to learn from him,” said Justin Ruden, Remsen St. Mary’s co-head coach.

For Justin Ruden, his love of basketball goes all the way back to playing as a young kid, where he always remembers his dad watching from the side.

“It’s been an awesome bond. I have a family of four brothers here. So we all have our different ways of connecting with our dad,” said Justin Ruden.

For Justin, that connection grew even stronger coaching on the sidelines with his dad the past five seasons as co-head coaches of the Remsen St. Mary’s boys basketball team. His father, Scott Ruden, has been leading the Hawks for 14 seasons.

“I’m so, so proud and so blessed to get to coach with him, and I coached my youngest son through high school, and now to have my oldest son coach with me. It has been just a blessing, it’s been so much fun,” said Scott Ruden, Remsen St. Mary’s co-head coach.

The Hawks have made seven consecutive trips to the state tournament, most recently making a run to the Class 1A semifinal. As the two co-head coaches continue to lead together, Justin continues to soak up every opportunity to learn and grow with dad by his side.

“I think his communication with the kids, the way he talks with them. It’s not maybe play by play, but it’s the mental aspect of it, and knowing how to get to them going, and knowing how to get them pumped up and knowing how to get the most out of them. I think that’s the biggest thing to take away from him,” said Justin Ruden.

And dad is equally as proud seeing his son continue to rise.

“He has grown. He’s ready to take the reins. They need to get rid of the old guy pretty soon, I think, but I’m just having so much fun,” said Scott Ruden.

Until that time comes, they’re grateful to stand on the sidelines of another state tournament together, with the whole family backing them with support.

“I can’t believe it sometimes. And to do it with him, three, four years now in a row has been unreal. Our whole family. It’s not just my son Justin, it’s my other three sons calling me and texting me, and my wife who we talked basketball every night, and Justin’s wife, Melissa, is our bookkeeper. It’s really a family deal, no doubt about it. So, I’m very blessed,” said Scott Ruden.

A family deal that’s brought a lifetime of memories.

Justin and Scott Ruden talk to their team during timeout in their district championship game. (KTIV)

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.