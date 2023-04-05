New apartments coming to Sioux City

Arch Icon want to develop new apartments on the west side of Sioux City
Arch Icon want to develop new apartments on the west side of Sioux City(Courtesy Arch Icon)
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, IA (KTIV) -A developer wants to bring dozens of affordable apartments to Sioux City’s westside.

Icon Developments, the company behind the existing Aberdeen and Everett Apartments, wants to spend $8 million to build the Asher Apartments on a lot next to Everett.

The complex will feature 30 apartments with rental rates from $600 to $925 per month. They’ll feature floor plans for one, two and three bedroom options.

Monday night, council members in Sioux City approved a “resolution of intent” to provide the project with $450,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds which are COVID-19 federal relief dollars.

Under the project plan, three units will be used for people, once homeless, trying to get back on their feet.

“There’s a tremendous need for affordable housing in Sioux City, we’ve seen it all over in the in the Aberdeen area and by the Everett school. This will be an infill, so we’re just taking vacant space and adding some nice, new housing,” said Darin Smith, Principal for Arch Icon.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said he realizes rent is high in Sioux City, so he is always in favor of addressing that issue with more affordable apartments.

“When you get an opportunity to do one like this, it’s kind of exciting. To know that three of those units will be dedicated to homeless people and trying to get them off the street and moved up into better housing,” Mayor Scott said.

Arch Icon will work with Heartland Counseling Services on placement options of the three apartments dedicated to homeless individuals. Construction could start in spring 2024.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 killed in Dakota County crash
Gabriel Safty, of Leigh, Nebraska, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman before leading...
17-year-old Nebraskan sentenced to prison, faces up to 46 years
Fatal car crash
One dead after crash involving tractor on Highway 71
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
No foul play suspected after body found in Yankton, SD

Latest News

SBL WARRIOR RELAYS
The board will send a resolution expressing their stance on a potential change to local option...
Woodbury County Board of Supervisors against change to local option sales tax
Fuel spill closes portion of Veterans Memorial Bridge
Fuel leaking from tanker closes northbound lanes of Veterans Memorial Bridge
Board Of Supervisors against changes to local option sales tax