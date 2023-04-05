New apartments coming to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, IA (KTIV) -A developer wants to bring dozens of affordable apartments to Sioux City’s westside.

Icon Developments, the company behind the existing Aberdeen and Everett Apartments, wants to spend $8 million to build the Asher Apartments on a lot next to Everett.

The complex will feature 30 apartments with rental rates from $600 to $925 per month. They’ll feature floor plans for one, two and three bedroom options.

Monday night, council members in Sioux City approved a “resolution of intent” to provide the project with $450,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds which are COVID-19 federal relief dollars.

Under the project plan, three units will be used for people, once homeless, trying to get back on their feet.

“There’s a tremendous need for affordable housing in Sioux City, we’ve seen it all over in the in the Aberdeen area and by the Everett school. This will be an infill, so we’re just taking vacant space and adding some nice, new housing,” said Darin Smith, Principal for Arch Icon.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said he realizes rent is high in Sioux City, so he is always in favor of addressing that issue with more affordable apartments.

“When you get an opportunity to do one like this, it’s kind of exciting. To know that three of those units will be dedicated to homeless people and trying to get them off the street and moved up into better housing,” Mayor Scott said.

Arch Icon will work with Heartland Counseling Services on placement options of the three apartments dedicated to homeless individuals. Construction could start in spring 2024.

