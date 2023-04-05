North tops West, East handles Sgt. Bluff-Luton in action packed Tuesday

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - CBB

Briar Cliff 19 Dordt 12 F

Briar Cliff 4 Dordt (B) 0 F

Northwestern 9 Waldorf 1 F

SOCC

Spencer 10 Spirit Lake (G) 0 F

S.C. East 2 Sgt. Bluff-Luton (B) 0 F

Le Mars 3 CBTJ (G) 2 F

S.C. North 2 S.C. West (B) 1 F

Le Mars 4 CBTJ (B) 2 F

MLB

Pittsburgh 4 Boston 1 F

Chicago Cubs 12 Cincinnati 5 F

Minnesota 0 Miami 1 F

NY Mets 0 Milwaukee 9 F

Philadelphia 4 NY Yankees 1 F

Arizona 8 San Diego 6 F

Atlanta 4 St. Louis 1 F

Tampa Bay 10 Washington 6 F

NBA

Minnesota 107 Brooklyn 102 F

Toronto 120 Charlotte 100 F

Miami 118 Detroit 105 F

Cleveland 117 Orlando 113 F

Milwaukee 140 Washington 128 F

NHL

Ottawa 2 Carolina 3 F/OT

Buffalo 1 Florida 2 F

Detroit 5 Montreal 0 F

Pittsburgh 1 NJD 5 F

Columbus 2 Toronto 4 F

