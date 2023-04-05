Sioux Falls airport hosts groundbreaking for parking ramp

The new structure will stand where the current short-term and north long-term parking lots...
The new structure will stand where the current short-term and north long-term parking lots exist and include a skyway from the second level to the main terminal, according to a press release.(Sioux Falls Regional Airport)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Airport will host a groundbreaking to kick off construction for a new parking ramp next Wednesday.

The public ceremony will be April 12 at 11:30 a.m. at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

Construction for the new parking ramp will start after the ceremony with an estimated completion date of October 2024.

The $63 million dollar project will provide a four-level parking structure with approximately 975 spaces. It will include a skyway connection from the second level to the main terminal, the airport says.

While construction is underway, parking in the long-term lot will be limited to 67% and there will be no short-term parking available. Travelers will be advised to use the economy parking lot.

FSD will provide a continuous shuttling service to assist travelers in getting to and from the terminal and the lot.

For more information, contact the Sioux Falls Regional Airport at (605) 336-0762, via email at airport@sfairport.com, or online at sfairport.com/parking/parking-construction.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachael Knecht, a senior at Lawton-Bronson earned a 36 on her ACT allowing her to chase her...
Northwest Iowa student earns perfect 36 on ACT allowing her to chase her dream
Head-to-head traffic on southbound U.S. 75 to begin April 12
3 killed in Dakota County crash
The city looks to develop land on Highway 75
City to develop land on Highway 75
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

The Iowa State Fair has announced that The Black Keys and Jeff Dunham have been scheduled to...
Iowa State Fair announces Black Keys and Jeff Dunham for 2023
Sioux Falls VA opens mental health outpatient clinic
Sioux Falls VA opens mental health outpatient clinic
Dog Walk Forecast: Socks
Dog Walk Forecast: Socks
A cold and windy day here in Siouxland
A cold and windy day here in Siouxland