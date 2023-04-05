Sioux Falls VA opens mental health outpatient clinic

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls VA answered a growing need for the veteran population Tuesday.

Leaders opened a brand new mental health outpatient clinic located just west of the main entrance on the VA campus.

The 16,000-square-foot facility is home to substance abuse, vocational rehabilitation, and suicide prevention services.

“What this means for our veterans is that we have more space to provide more services when we are adding staff, which we have been doing a lot over the last year. We have places to serve them, and we aren’t all crunched together,” said Rashel Bark, site director of mental health.

The new clinic will also have staff trained to check on veterans under its new mental health intensive case management program.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachael Knecht, a senior at Lawton-Bronson earned a 36 on her ACT allowing her to chase her...
Northwest Iowa student earns perfect 36 on ACT allowing her to chase her dream
Head-to-head traffic on southbound U.S. 75 to begin April 12
3 killed in Dakota County crash
The city looks to develop land on Highway 75
City to develop land on Highway 75
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

The new structure will stand where the current short-term and north long-term parking lots...
Sioux Falls airport hosts groundbreaking for parking ramp
The Iowa State Fair has announced that The Black Keys and Jeff Dunham have been scheduled to...
Iowa State Fair announces Black Keys and Jeff Dunham for 2023
Dog Walk Forecast: Socks
Dog Walk Forecast: Socks
A cold and windy day here in Siouxland
A cold and windy day here in Siouxland