South Sioux City considering sewer rate increase

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - City leaders in South Sioux City are considering an increase in sewer rates for residents in response to proposed sewer rate increases in Sioux City.

The reason South Sioux City will be impacted is because for at least the next two years, South Sioux will rely on Sioux City for wastewater treatment services. That said, in June South Sioux’s new wastewater treatment plant will open, but, at first, that plant will only service some large industries in South Sioux.

City leaders hope the new plant will, one day, service all residents and businesses and help to lower sewer rates for customers. City Administrator Lance Hedquist said in the next few weeks, the city council will have to present the public with the new sewer rates.

“We’re obviously worried about the citizens in our community and the impact that it has had on them,” said Lance Hedquist, City Administrator. “This is not like a simple issue to take and just raise rates as an issue, you got to think about the people that are involved.”

Monday night, Sioux City’s City Council passed the first reading of a change to a city ordinance which would increase sewer rates. Sioux City Utilities Director Tom Pingel says the city is proposing an increase in sewer rates to its sister cities and industrial users, as well, which would include South Sioux City.

Pingel maintains Sioux City has never charged the sister cities any different than it does for its own residential users. But, Sioux City had previously charged industrial users, in sister cities, slightly less.

