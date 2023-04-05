St. Michael’s teacher recognized with Archdiocese of Omaha Educator of the Year Award

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A South Sioux City kindergarten teacher was recognized on Wednesday for her hard work, dedication and commitment to her students.

Misty Andreason has been a kindergarten teacher at St. Michael’s Catholic School in South Sioux since 1996. Wednesday afternoon, at a school wide prayer assembly, she was recognized and surprised with the Archdiocese of Omaha’s “Educator of the Year Award for Service to Inner-City and Under-Served Schools.”

Along with the student body and staff, a number of others were also there to support Andreason.

”I have my family at home, but this is my second family,” said Andreason. “I’ve had para[professional]s that are here today. I’ve had former parents that I’m still close with. It all comes from the heart. And I know those people that are here are here to support me, and they’ve supported me throughout all my years.”

Andreason was nominated by St. Michael’s principal, and had nearly 10 letters of recommendation from parents, former students and the school’s priest. While she says she was honored to receive the award, Andreason says it’s easy to do a great job when you’re doing what you love.

”I can’t imagine doing anything else besides teaching,” said Andreason. “Especially at the kindergarten level. Everything that comes from them comes from their heart. They’re happy to be here, and they share their joy with me. And most importantly, teaching in a Catholic school, I get to share my faith with them on a daily basis.”

Additionally, a representative of the Archdiocese was in South Sioux City to personally congratulate Andreason.

