Warmer weather to start moving into Siouxland

By Ron Demers
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a cold and windy day across Siouxland as we saw highs a good 20 degrees below average for this time of year.

We did see a bit of clearing taking place and that trend will continue into tonight with lows heading into the low to mid 20s.

Temperatures will start to bounce back some on Thursday with highs getting into the mid 50s with a southwesterly wind not nearly as strong at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Thursday afternoon could bring a few clouds into our skies with just a slight chance of some sprinkles trying to fall.

A stronger wind will then be developing on Friday and since that wind will be out of the south we’ll see highs heading back into the upper 60s.

Even warmer weather lies ahead for the weekend with highs on Saturday likely reaching the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

We can’t rule out see a couple showers on Saturday night.

Then Easter Sunday is looking like a very nice day with highs topping out near 70 under a partly cloudy sky.

We could get even warmer next week. I’ll be taking a look at that in your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

